Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAL. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Caleres from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Caleres from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caleres from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Caleres from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $641.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.95. Caleres has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $41.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.90 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 13.16%. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Caleres by 5.4% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,164,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,198,000 after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $28,085,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 21.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 880,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,729,000 after purchasing an additional 154,135 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 27.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 801,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,974,000 after purchasing an additional 175,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caleres by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,939,000 after buying an additional 41,504 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

