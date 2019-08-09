California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) EVP Darren Williams Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) EVP Darren Williams purchased 2,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $20,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,953.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CRC opened at $10.56 on Friday. California Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $528.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 4.38.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.57). California Resources had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that California Resources Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in California Resources by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 679,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,584,000 after buying an additional 50,276 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $694,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of California Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of California Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of California Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of California Resources from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.57.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

