Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a report on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camtek has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

NASDAQ CAMT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 107,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,309. The stock has a market cap of $341.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.82. Camtek has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.25 million. Camtek had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 22.65%. Camtek’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Camtek in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Camtek in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Camtek by 47.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 277,771 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Camtek in the first quarter valued at about $587,000. Institutional investors own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

