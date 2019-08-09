Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their sell rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) in a research report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DLG. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. Numis Securities lowered Direct Line Insurance Group to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 348 ($4.55) to GBX 344 ($4.49) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Direct Line Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 361.08 ($4.72).

Shares of DLG stock opened at GBX 297.90 ($3.89) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 328.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 300.70 ($3.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 366.60 ($4.79).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 0.68%.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

