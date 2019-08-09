Canterra Minerals (CVE:CTM) Shares Down 33.3%

Canterra Minerals Corp (CVE:CTM) shares traded down 33.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 30,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 70,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market cap of $2.70 million and a PE ratio of 6.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02.

Canterra Minerals Company Profile (CVE:CTM)

Canterra Minerals Corporation, a resource company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of diamond properties in Canada. The company holds interests in various properties, including Gwen, CL-25, Hilltop, King, Marlin, and Rex projects located in Northwest Territories. It also holds a 33% interest in the Buffalo Hills diamond project, which comprises 21 mineral leases covering an area of 4,848 hectares located in north central Alberta; and an option to acquire up to a 70% interest in the West Carswell property covering an area of approximately 4,830 hectares located in the west Athabasca Kimberlite trend.

