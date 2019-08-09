Capital One Financial Downgrades FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) to Equal Weight

Capital One Financial cut shares of FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for FTS International’s FY2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of FTS International in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America cut shares of FTS International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FTS International from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTS International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of FTS International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.19.

NYSE FTSI opened at $3.14 on Monday. FTS International has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $330.37 million, a PE ratio of 1.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). FTS International had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FTS International will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FTS International by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,829,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after buying an additional 637,015 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of FTS International by 482.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 602,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of FTS International by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 207,489 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTS International by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 101,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FTS International by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 94,153 shares during the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

