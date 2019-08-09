Cappasity (CAPP) One Day Volume Tops $55,278.00

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 9th. Cappasity has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $55,278.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cappasity token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, IDEX, Cryptopia and Kucoin. In the last week, Cappasity has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.85 or 0.04335185 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00042885 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000236 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001059 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Cappasity Token Profile

Cappasity is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,449,149 tokens. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cappasity

Cappasity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Cryptopia, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

