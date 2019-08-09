Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their hold rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports.

CAPR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Capricor Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Capricor Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Capricor Therapeutics from $3.50 to $12.40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.63.

NASDAQ CAPR traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,268. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.14. Capricor Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.21. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 225.30% and a negative net margin of 936.22%. The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. Equities research analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

