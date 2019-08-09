Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Strong Earnings

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 10,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 234,081 shares.The stock last traded at $32.96 and had previously closed at $32.94.

The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 84.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDLX. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $95,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryce Youngren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $2,304,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 496,515 shares of company stock valued at $12,928,556 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the first quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 6.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 37,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $613.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.59.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

