Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.0-52.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.27 million.Care.com also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.49-0.52 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRCM. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Care.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Care.com in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Care.com from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Care.com from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Care.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Care.com has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.17.

NYSE CRCM traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,574,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,550. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26. Care.com has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Care.com had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $51.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Care.com’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 9,805 shares of Care.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $140,897.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,221,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,559,766.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Echenberg sold 7,621 shares of Care.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $109,513.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,869 shares in the company, valued at $716,617.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,273 shares of company stock worth $305,693. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

About Care.com

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

