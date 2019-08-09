Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.49-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $206.5-208 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $218.75 million.Care.com also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.49-0.52 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRCM. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Care.com in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Care.com in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Care.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Care.com from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Care.com from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Care.com currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.17.

CRCM stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.85. 1,574,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,550. The stock has a market cap of $331.91 million, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.92. Care.com has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. Care.com had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

In other Care.com news, insider David Krupinski sold 3,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $43,857.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,594.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Echenberg sold 7,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $109,513.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,617.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,273 shares of company stock worth $305,693 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

About Care.com

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

