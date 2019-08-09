CareTech (LON:CTH) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CareTech Holdings plc (LON:CTH)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $372.24. CareTech shares last traded at $372.24, with a volume of 31,633 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on shares of CareTech in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $405.95 million and a P/E ratio of 33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 374.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. CareTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.98%.

CareTech Company Profile (LON:CTH)

CareTech Holdings PLC and its subsidiaries provide social care and support services for children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Adult Services and Children Services. The Adult services segment provides individual tailor made solutions for people living in their own homes, residential care, or independent supported living schemes.

