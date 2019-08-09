CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.42-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $576.5-582.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $577.64 million.CarGurus also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.42 to $0.45 EPS.

NASDAQ:CARG traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $32.51. The stock had a trading volume of 62,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,211. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.47. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $57.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $145.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on CarGurus to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet cut CarGurus from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In other CarGurus news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 60,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $2,333,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $694,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,808,511 shares of company stock worth $101,568,736 in the last three months. 34.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

