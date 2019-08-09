CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.42-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $576.5-582.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $577.64 million.CarGurus also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.42 to $0.45 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CARG. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of CarGurus to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of CarGurus to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of CarGurus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a market perform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $32.57. The company had a trading volume of 68,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,211. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.47. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $57.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.83.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $145.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $694,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $658,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,808,511 shares of company stock valued at $101,568,736. Corporate insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

