Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Cars.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Cars.com in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, insider James F. Rogers purchased 10,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter purchased 20,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 37,500 shares of company stock worth $374,700 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter valued at about $180,000.

Shares of NYSE CARS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.03. 7,192,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,191. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $693.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.59.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). Cars.com had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

