Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Downgraded by BTIG Research to Neutral

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Cars.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.50 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered Cars.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cars.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.31.

Cars.com stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. Cars.com has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). Cars.com had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cars.com will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James F. Rogers bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $328,550. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cars.com in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at $207,000.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

