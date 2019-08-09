CDK Global Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the software maker on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

CDK Global has increased its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. CDK Global has a payout ratio of 16.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CDK Global to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.11. The stock had a trading volume of 13,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,335. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.56. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $64.77.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CDK shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $50,740.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,415.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Featured Article: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.