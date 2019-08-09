CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. manufactures and sells, primarily in the United States, of fiber bed mist eliminators to the chemical, printing, plating, power generation, food processing, waste incineration and textile industries. “

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CECO Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,860. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $9.84.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). CECO Environmental had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $81.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 66.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 627,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 251,116 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 2.5% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,752,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,222,000 after acquiring an additional 115,490 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 100.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 221,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 111,430 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 107.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 70,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the second quarter worth $635,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CECO Environmental (CECE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.