Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.20. Celldex Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 3,070 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $19.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 7.41.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.33. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 729.59% and a negative return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.65) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 92,792 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,741,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 25,859 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 72.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 82.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 267,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 120,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

About Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

