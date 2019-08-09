Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) shares rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.09 and last traded at $13.86, approximately 150,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 122,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

CLLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $550.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.18). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 14.85% and a negative net margin of 401.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 million. Analysts predict that Cellectis SA will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Cellectis in the 1st quarter worth $15,084,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cellectis by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 934,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,131,000 after buying an additional 219,740 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cellectis during the 1st quarter worth about $14,987,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Cellectis by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 30,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cellectis by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

