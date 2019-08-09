Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading 6.9% Higher

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s share price traded up 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.81, 186,478 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 143% from the average session volume of 76,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Celsius from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Celsius alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $272.79 million, a PE ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 59.91% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.26 million. On average, research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,149,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.