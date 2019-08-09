Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Cemex SAB de CV were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CX. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CX. HSBC upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Santander downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of CX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,997,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,424,247. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. Cemex SAB de CV has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.87.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

