Centamin (TSE:CEE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Centamin PLC (TSE:CEE) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $2.24. Centamin shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 36,486 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 48.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Centamin’s payout ratio is 119.57%.

In other news, Director Heidi Anne Brown sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total transaction of C$27,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,342.50.

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

