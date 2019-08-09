Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Insider Sells $82,384.44 in Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 16,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $82,384.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,689. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Cerus Co. has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $7.81.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 85.73% and a negative net margin of 98.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Cerus by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cerus by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 259,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cerus by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 78,401 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,997,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cerus by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 535,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 61,275 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

