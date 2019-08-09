CFO4Life Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $540,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ventas by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 442,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,234,000 after acquiring an additional 263,172 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,744,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,232,000 after acquiring an additional 188,245 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Ventas by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 22,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Ventas by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $4,700,243.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 741,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,183,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP T Richard Riney sold 29,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $2,092,505.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,517,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,866 shares of company stock worth $11,323,058 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.87. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.80 and a 52 week high of $73.74.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). Ventas had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 77.89%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VTR shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.50 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ventas to $71.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price objective on Ventas to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.59.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

