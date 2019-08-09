CFO4Life Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,193.3% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

VTI opened at $149.99 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $119.35 and a 52 week high of $154.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.48.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

