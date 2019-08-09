Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHTR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $415.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $378.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.46, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $398.74. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $272.91 and a 12 month high of $417.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total value of $389,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,879.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $370,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 21.4% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,846,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,604,000 after purchasing an additional 502,358 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 416.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 598,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,575,000 after buying an additional 482,397 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,149,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,810,000 after buying an additional 398,865 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1,950.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 414,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,752,000 after buying an additional 394,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,597,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

