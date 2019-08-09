Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) SVP Purchases $207,300.00 in Stock

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) SVP David C. Shelton acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,077.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.14. Chemours Co has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.48.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). Chemours had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chemours Co will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 17.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Chemours by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,912,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $925,757,000 after purchasing an additional 479,467 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Chemours by 4.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,860,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,659,000 after purchasing an additional 165,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chemours by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,906,000 after purchasing an additional 58,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,624,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Chemours in the first quarter worth approximately $60,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chemours to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks downgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on Chemours and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chemours from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

