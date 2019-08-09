CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.47), Morningstar.com reports. CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 188.38% and a negative net margin of 306.81%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter.

CHFS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.60. 2,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,948. CHF Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.86.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHFS. ValuEngine raised shares of CHF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CHF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHF Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.76% of CHF Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHF Solutions Company Profile

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

