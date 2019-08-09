Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (CSSE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 million. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. On average, analysts expect Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt alerts:

Shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. 103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,762. The company has a market cap of $36.60 million, a PE ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSSE. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

About Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

Recommended Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.