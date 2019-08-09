China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) Upgraded to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered China Mobile from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised China Mobile from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.65 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered China Mobile from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Mobile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.22.

Shares of CHL stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.34. 950,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. China Mobile has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $55.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of China Mobile by 15.4% in the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 5,350,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $272,830,000 after purchasing an additional 712,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of China Mobile by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,283,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $253,541,000 after purchasing an additional 60,251 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of China Mobile by 10.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,577,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $182,434,000 after purchasing an additional 348,649 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of China Mobile by 35.0% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,392,605 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,603,000 after purchasing an additional 361,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgbaston Investment Partners LLP grew its position in shares of China Mobile by 0.6% in the first quarter. Edgbaston Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,060,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

