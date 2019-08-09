Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock Position Boosted by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.29. The company had a trading volume of 22,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,969. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.58 and a 12-month high of $132.73.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.85 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 34.23% and a net margin of 15.76%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CHDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $692,129.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,750,351.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Further Reading: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.