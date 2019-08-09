Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.40.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.97. 423,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.38. Cincinnati Financial has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $110.46.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 66.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CINF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 745.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 631,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,218,000 after purchasing an additional 556,489 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,102,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,707,000 after purchasing an additional 492,556 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 698,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,970,000 after purchasing an additional 397,299 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 324.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 355,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,861,000 after purchasing an additional 271,747 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,228,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,245,000 after purchasing an additional 208,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

