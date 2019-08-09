Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price objective boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cineplex in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James set a C$31.00 price target on Cineplex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. CIBC upped their target price on Cineplex from C$27.50 to C$28.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Cineplex from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.21.

Shares of TSE CGX traded up C$0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$25.50. The stock had a trading volume of 331,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.99, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of C$22.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$364.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$363.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cineplex will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

