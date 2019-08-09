Cision (NYSE:CISN) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cision (NYSE:CISN) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 77.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

CISN traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.88. 1,170,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,999. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Cision has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $18.28.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.40 million. Cision had a positive return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cision will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cision news, insider Rainer Mathes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $153,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,643,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,783,065.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 94,301 shares of company stock worth $1,033,205 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cision by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Cision by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cision by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cision by 290.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cision by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 540,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cision

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

