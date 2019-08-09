Citigroup Raises AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $210.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $207.00.

AVB stock opened at $206.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $167.01 and a 12-month high of $214.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.32.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $577.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.69 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.56%.

In related news, insider Leo S. Horey III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $51,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $1,513,723. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,297,000 after purchasing an additional 191,867 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Surevest Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $3,159,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

