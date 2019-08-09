Clean Seas Seafood (ASX:CSS) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Clean Seas Seafood Ltd (ASX:CSS)’s stock price fell 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.82 ($0.58) and last traded at A$0.82 ($0.58), 35,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.83 ($0.59).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $68.47 million and a P/E ratio of 24.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80.

About Clean Seas Seafood (ASX:CSS)

Clean Seas Seafood Limited operates in the aquaculture industry in Australia and internationally. It operates through two segments, Finfish Sales and Tuna Operations. The company engages in the propagation, harvesting, production, and marketing of Hiramasa yellowtail kingfish; and production and sale of fingerlings, mulloways, and tuna.

