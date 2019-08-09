Clean TeQ (ASX:CLQ) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (ASX:CLQ) dropped 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.39 ($0.27) and last traded at A$0.39 ($0.28), approximately 1,664,135 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.40 ($0.28).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.12 million and a PE ratio of -16.25.

In other Clean TeQ news, insider Eric Finlayson 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th.

Clean TeQ Company Profile (ASX:CLQ)

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides metals recovery and industrial water treatment services primarily in Australia. It operates in two segments, Water and Metals. The Water segment offers Continuous Ionic Filtration and Macroporous Polymer Adsorption resin technologies to filter, separate, purify, and recycle polluted water for drinking, agricultural, recreational, or industrial uses.

