Clearford Water Systems (CVE:CLI) Shares Up 20%

Clearford Water Systems Inc (CVE:CLI) shares shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 5,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 56,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26.

Clearford Water Systems (CVE:CLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 million during the quarter.

Clearford Water Systems Company Profile (CVE:CLI)

Clearford Water Systems Inc designs, manufactures, and markets unified water management and sanitation systems in Canada, the United States, South America, India, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clearford One and UV Pure. The company offers the Clearford One system, which is a combination of its ClearDigest Smart Digester; ClearConvey, its patented Small Bore Sewer (SBS) technology, a watertight small diameter variable grade gravity sewer system that can incorporate solids-free pumping stations; and ClearRecover, a waste water treatment facility based on the processed influent received from the ClearDigest and SBS ClearConvey components of the system, as well as Clearford M-brane packaged water treatment, Clearford UV pure water disinfection, and Clearford Pay-for-Performance project financing program solutions.

