Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Shares Up 2.3%

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD)’s share price shot up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.31, 18,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 236,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLSD. ValuEngine upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -0.88.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 487.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 536,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 445,346 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 208,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 113,046 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth $87,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 27,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 63.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 22,213 shares during the last quarter. 16.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

