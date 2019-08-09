Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNA Financial’s second-quarter EPS beat estimates on better underwriting, better pricing, good investment performance and stable run-off long-term care business. It is one of the versatile P&C insurers and has been maintaining a good track record of its combined ratio over the past few years, thus leading to underwriting profitability. Maintaining a robust capital and liquidity shields it from market volatility and enables it to retain the financial strength and flexibility needed to pursue new opportunities, consistent with its long-term strategy. It deploys capital effectively to bshareholders value. Shares of CNA Financial have outperformed the industry year to date. However, exposure to cat loss poses an inherent risk to the P&C business, rendering volatility to earnings. Also, rising expenses might weigh on margin expansion.”

CNA traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.05. 1,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,446. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Cna Financial has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Cna Financial had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cna Financial will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cna Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 10,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Cna Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,904,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,667,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cna Financial by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 49,804 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cna Financial by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 15,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cna Financial by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 35,431 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cna Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

