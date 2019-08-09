CogState (ASX:CGS) Trading 5% Higher

CogState Limited (ASX:CGS) traded up 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.22 ($0.16) and last traded at A$0.21 ($0.15), 144,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.20 ($0.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 million and a P/E ratio of -19.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.19.

About CogState (ASX:CGS)

Cogstate Limited, a cognitive science company, provides computerized cognitive tests for clinical trials, academic research, healthcare, and brain injury applications in Australia and internationally. The company's services include scientific consultancy, project management, data management, statistical analysis, and reporting.

