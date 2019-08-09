Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Coherent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Coherent from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Coherent from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coherent presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.17.

Get Coherent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $136.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.41. Coherent has a 1 year low of $90.10 and a 1 year high of $192.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Coherent had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $339.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coherent will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Coherent by 400.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.