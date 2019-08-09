Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Colfax had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $908.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Colfax updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.55-2.65 EPS and its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.45-0.50 EPS.

NYSE CFX traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,659. Colfax has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $37.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 18,589 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $529,972.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,970.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Kambeyanda sold 11,764 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $309,040.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,679.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,103 shares of company stock worth $967,643 in the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Triad Investment Management grew its position in shares of Colfax by 45.8% during the first quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 140,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 44,053 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Colfax in the first quarter worth $128,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Colfax in the first quarter worth $497,000. Banyan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colfax in the first quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Colfax in the first quarter worth $757,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFX shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 price target on shares of Colfax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Colfax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

