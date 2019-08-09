Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.33.

COLL traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.24. 299,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,473. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $371.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $19.83.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.77 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 30.87% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 5,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $67,403.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,497.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $35,169.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,736.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,144 shares of company stock worth $1,075,506. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,550 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 76,223 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 367,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 41,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

