Colorado Resources (CVE:CXO) Trading Up 13%

Colorado Resources Ltd (CVE:CXO) was up 13% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, approximately 499,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 193,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market cap of $15.02 million and a P/E ratio of -6.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

About Colorado Resources (CVE:CXO)

Colorado Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal assets include the North ROK, Hit, Kinaskan-Castle, KSP, and KingPin properties located in British Columbia.

