Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,301,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 21,443 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $55,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $42.98. 1,019,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,473,700. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $45.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $190.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.45.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.44.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

