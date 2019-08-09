Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Reduced by Resource Management LLC

Resource Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $1,590,157,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 67.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,274,883 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $690,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,165,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992,911 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,168,481 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,364,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,357,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $829,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.88. 6,848,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,473,700. The stock has a market cap of $190.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.45.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $70,523.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

