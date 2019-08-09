Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €9.60 by Goldman Sachs Group

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been given a €9.60 ($11.16) price target by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 77.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CBK. Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €8.08 ($9.40).

CBK stock opened at €5.40 ($6.27) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.26. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €5.50 ($6.40) and a twelve month high of €9.66 ($11.23). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

