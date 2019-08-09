Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.81. Community Bank System reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CBU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE CBU traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,078. Community Bank System has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $67.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $200,973.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,430,090.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $294,102.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,439.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth $23,160,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at $3,656,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,320,000 after buying an additional 54,515 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 12.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 448,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,504,000 after buying an additional 48,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

